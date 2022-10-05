Hannibal City Council gives first reading for Best Way Inn redevelopment project

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The City of Hannibal is one step closer to approving the redevelopment of the Former Best Way Inn.

Construction crews are working to transform the vacant building into extended housing for people like traveling nurses.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said the project was recently approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The next step was to take it to City Council for a first reading, which Mehaffy did Tuesday night, so they could give their input.

Mehaffy hopes the project will be a catalyst for more redevelopment in downtown and he’s glad to see the building get put to use.

“That’s a very important corridor as visitors come into Hannibal down Mark Twain Avenue and so it’s really nice to see this building, you know it’s been a bit of an eyesore so it’s nice to see that taken get care of,” Mehaffy said.

The project will go in front of council again for final approval. Mehaffy thinks the project will be completed in the spring.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Council tabled approving the Community Improvement District boundaries as another property wants to be added.

They voted to authorize the city manager to get financial quotes for installing security cameras at city hall.

Council also waived a rite of first refusal for the sale of the old Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau building.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.