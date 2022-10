QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Kathy Haab, age 82, of Quincy died October 4 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Timothy Ogle, age 50, of Loraine, died on October 1 in Adams County. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

