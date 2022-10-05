Illinois gubernatorial debates to air on WGEM Fox 10.3

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), Sen. Darren Bailey (right)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM Fox 10.3 will broadcast two Illinois gubernatorial debates, hosted by Nexstar Media Group Inc., in October.

The first of the live debates between the major party candidates, Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

The second debate will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the studios of WGN-TV in Chicago.

Nexstar reports the hour-long debates, produced by WMBD-TV in Peoria and WGN-TV in Chicago, will be available through broadcast or digital stream in every county in the state, potentially bringing together more than 6 million viewers across Illinois.

The first debate will be moderated by WGN-TV News anchor Tahman Bradley and WCIA-TV News anchor Jennifer Roscoe. The second debate on Oct. 18 will be moderated by WGN-TV News anchors Micah Materre and Bradley. The moderators will pose questions to each candidate, including several submitted from voters in advance, focused on topics important to viewers at home.

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11, by mail and Sunday, Oct. 23, online. To register to vote, visit: ova.elections.il.gov.

For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements visit: elections.il.gov.

