Kirlin’s building ends vacancy stretch with Codex Books relocation

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local bookstore is bringing business back to a Quincy building that’s been vacant for five years.

The old Kirlin’s building located on the corner of 6th and Maine streets is now filled by Codex Books.

The original bookstore was located at 3734 Broadway Street in Quincy.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new location of codex books at 532 Maine Street in downtown Quincy.

The store’s relocation brings life back to the former Kirlin’s hallmark building, once an iconic fixture in the downtown business district.

Codex Books General Manager Jennifer Tournear said the historical context of the building has always excited her, but the added space for the new book store makes her even more excited to work there.

“I’ve always heard really good things about the building, and then like when the Fresges were here and they had like their food services and different things like that so there’s a lot of history with the building plus the building is huge so talking to some of the other people that are here and everything,” said Tournear, “It’s been really, really just a cool experience for all of us.”

President and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Bruce Guthrie said he’s glad to finally see a retailer back in the building.

When the downtown Kirlin’s store closed in 2017, Guthrie said there was concern about what losing a landmark like Kirlin’s would mean for the city.

That concern was realized when the building sat empty for more than five years.

“When businesses leave a building, especially a big building, a big foot print, such as the Kirlin buildings a larger building in the downtown, there is concerns,” said Guthrie. “There’s been concerns across Quincy with the larger buildings, but we’re seeing them being filled.”

Guthrie hopes the renewed activity in the Kirlin’s building will spark more retail development nearby.

The new location of codex books is now open to the public.

They’re still organizing and unpacking, but Tournear said the goal is to have all inventory set up by the end of this week.

She said the store is not selling teas or snacks again yet.

The Kirlin’s building was first opened as an Andes candies store in 1948.

After that store began selling greeting cards and gifts, it became Kirlin’s Hallmark, Hallmark’s largest independent distributer in the United States at that time.

There is currently one Kirlin’s store open in Quincy in the Quincy Town Center.

