More Hannibal children have chance to get free books

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - More Hannibal children have the chance to get free books thanks to a grant from the Riedel Foundation.

The foundation donated more than $8,000 to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

Through the program, babies through five-years-old can get one free book sent to their house every month.

United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron said it’s crucial that kids have this opportunity.

“It provides not only the opportunity for children to be exposed to literature and all the words, and all the wonderful blessings that come with that, but it also provides a great opportunity for parents and children to sit down, connect together, bond together and read a book,” Damron said.

Damron said they are working to bring the program to Paris and North Shelby, Missouri.

