More Hannibal children have chance to get free books

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - More Hannibal children have the chance to get free books thanks to a grant from the Riedel Foundation.

The foundation donated more than $8,000 to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

Through the program, babies through five-years-old can get one free book sent to their house every month.

United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron said it’s crucial that kids have this opportunity.

“It provides not only the opportunity for children to be exposed to literature and all the words, and all the wonderful blessings that come with that, but it also provides a great opportunity for parents and children to sit down, connect together, bond together and read a book,” Damron said.

Damron said they are working to bring the program to Paris and North Shelby, Missouri.

If you want to sign up for the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
On Tuesday, Eli and his family will fly to Las Vegas for a Make a Wish Adventure Trip
Make-a-Wish sends off Quincy boy to long awaited trip
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers
The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award
Blessing Health System awarded Quincy’s Prestigious Landscape Award
More Hannibal children have chance to get free books
More Hannibal children have chance to get free books
Hannibal City Council gives first reading for Best Way Inn redevelopment project
Hannibal City Council gives first reading for Best Way Inn redevelopment project