Pike County election ballot could dissolve the village of Time

TIME, Ill. (WGEM) - It may be the end of Time in 2023. The Pike County village Time, Illinois that is. The handful of residents there (which is said to be somewhere between 13 and 15) will be making the decision as to whether or not to dissolve their town Time, Illinois.

Pike County board chairman Jim Sheppard said Time was incorporated in 1857. In its early years it had 126 residents. There was a school, a shop and doctors.

Now, there’s none of that. There’s a church, park and gazebo, but no typical department heads a town would generally have, like a fire department.

He said now it stands at a little more than a dozen.

The population is still declining, making it almost unnecessary to keep running it like a town.

“There’s nothing here,” said former resident Bobby England. “No gas station.”

England was a Time resident for the majority of his life, but relocated to Pittsfield in July.

He said many that left wanted to have more modern amenities like high-speed internet.

Despite all of this, England said he stepped into the role of Time’s secretary and treasurer since many residents, who he said are retired or disabled, are not at will to step up in the community.

“There’s also funds that come from motor fuel tax,” England said. “And things of that nature that’s just sitting in accounts and there’s nothing happening. There’s nothing to happen here.”

The village’s president Joe Chiatello said Time keeps getting passed off to different leaders. Who, like himself and England feel are not equipped to handle with their lack of experience.

“The paper work is just in disarray,” Chiatello said.

Chiatello said it would be disheartening to dissolve a town he’s lived in for 36 years, however, he said even if it does not, a whole lot would change.

“My impression is that it will go to the Hardin, Illinois township,” Chiatello said. “And it will continue to thrive like it does.”

Chiatello said another minor change could be no more electrical bills going toward the pole lighting, so it would be pitch black at night.

Sheppard said if the ballot is a yes, the village would have to continue appointing town leaders.

If it’s dissolved, the Time property would go in the hands of Hardin leaders and the name Time would remain the same.

He said there’s a chance Hardin could sell the property as well.

Sheppard said if it’s a no, he expects the town to dissolve in January 2023.

