Pike County officials to hold budget hearing concerning audit

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County audit report delays, a new system, and staffing shortages have caused concern over certain department heads’ budgets.

The process has been slowed by the need to transfer years, potentially decades of payroll data into a new system, Paycom.

Pike County Clerk Natalie Roseberry said the county board alerted auditors more than a year ago that the county needed help transitioning from their former payroll system, CIC to Paycom.

She said the transfer required manually entering those many years of data into the payroll system, a task that would have been near to impossible to complete singlehandedly in the time given.

“What we were stuck with was rebuilding an entire payroll system because we found historic errors that stemmed back multiple years that were never caught,” Roseberry said. “Because we had never done a full blown payroll audit.”

She said they found errors such as employees having incorrect PTO or overtime, but the county needed the data entered in enough time to fulfill the yearly audit.

Roseberry said back in January, the county paid an auditing firm that they were already working with, WIPFLI, $20,000 to help facilitate the transition.

However, she said five months into the process the company blindsided the county board, treasurer, and herself with news.

“At the beginning part of June 2022 we were informed that one payroll out of twelve were completed,” Roseberry said. “So then they were to teach us how to proceed.”

Roseberry said WIPFLI told them they could not complete the work due to staffing shortages stemming from COVID and underestimating the amount of work transferring the data over would take.

She said to resolve this, WIPFLI did train the county, however Roseberry said the training was insufficient.

WIPFLI informed Pike County other alarming news last Thursday.

“We had a three year contract with them and they informed Pike County that they would not be fulfilling the audit contract with us,” Roseberry said. “So that would be the third year of the three year contract. So they’re backing out of that.”

WGEM News reached out to WIPFLI but the company declined an interview.

Roseberry said as of last night, the 2021 data is now in the new system and now have to find new auditors for 2022.

She said the Illinois Comptroller’s office told her that 18 other Illinois counties are faced with the same issue.

Roseberry said the reason for switching to Paycom was that it could help Pike County save money in the long run.

The budget hearing will take place at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the upper courtroom of the Pike County courthouse.

