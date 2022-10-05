Quincy man remembers Loretta Lynn

WGEM News at Ten
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The country music world lost a legend Tuesday.

Loretta Lynn’s family said, she passed away in the early morning in her sleep. She entertained America for nearly 70 years.

Fans from around the world are remembering the country music hall of Famer, including Jeff Moran of Quincy.

Moran counts himself among Lynn’s biggest fans and believes he has the memorabilia collection to prove it.

Moran first met her in 1971 when she played at the original Quincy Senior High School.

He met her nearly half a dozen other times but saw her in concert more times than he can even count.

Moran said there will never be another Loretta Lynn.

”She is just simple, Loretta is just Loretta, there is no black and there is no white,” Moran said. “She tells you what she thinks, that’s why she has gotten so far. She writes what she thinks.”

Moran has dozens of her albums, a collection he has built over the past 50 years.

Moran said, one of his favorite memories was when he had front row seats in Branson and she played three of his song requests.

”I had seen her so many times and she always said after she sang the first couple of songs, she said, you people have paid your way in, if you want to hear a song, holler it out, if you don’t know it, you can get up here and sing it yourself,” Moran said. “So when she started saying that, I caught on real quick.”

Moran said the best part about Lynn was, whether in person or on stage, she was just as common and genuine as “a coal miner’s daughter.”

Loretta Lynn was 90 years old.

