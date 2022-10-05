The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we get closer to the holidays, The Salvation Army needs your help.

They’re looking for people to volunteer as bell ringers.

“It’s a great way to give back because that kettle can bring in a couple hundred dollars while you’re there and that’s a big donation of your time that also brings in a lot of money,” Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt said. “We just encourage more volunteers to come out and ring for us.”

The Salvation Army has 11 kettles in Quincy and four in Hannibal.

Officials said the holiday season is when they need all the volunteers they can get.

“Your time, your two hour commitment, or if you want to take more shifts, means money is raised and is put back to our programs, so you’re helping feed people here during the Christmas season, you’re helping someone stay in their home later on because now they can afford their rent,” said Schmidt. “Just your two hour commitment can really change live.”

They’re looking for volunteers for now until Christmas Eve.

You can visit The Salvation Army’s website for more information on how to sign up and locations available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.