Son of former Palmyra hoops coach one play away from being Dolphins QB

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rookie Skylar Thompson started the season a long shot to win a role with the Miami Dolphins.

Then when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured and then sidelined until he clears NFL concussion protocols, Thompson moved up from cast member to understudy to veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

And now Thompson, the son of former Palmyra (Mo.) basketball coach Brad Thompson, finds himself one hit on Bridgewater away from a leading man role.

Thompson, a seventh-round draft choice out of Kansas State, led the NFL in preseason passer rating and had accepted his role as No. 3 QB sitting and learning behind Tagovailoa and Bridgewater during a developmental season. But if Bridgewater gets hurt or is ineffective before Tagovailoa returns, if he does this year, Thompson would be thrown into game action.

In a major national story that has played out the past two weeks, Tagovailoa ended up banging his head on the turf and appearing disoriented in the first half of a game against Buffalo, but was cleared to return in the second half. Four days later, he suffered another hard hit against Cincinnati and was in obvious distress before being taken to a hospital on a stretcher for observation before being released. Subsequently, an independent doctor was fired for misdiagnosis of the original concussion.

Brad Thompson, a retired educator and coach currently residing in Independence, Mo., and Skylar’s father, said he has recently spoken with his son but it wasn’t about his new football role or the Dolphins.

“He moved into his new apartment and then there was the hurricane (Ian),” said Brad Thompson, who was basketball coach at Palmyra from 1993-2000 before assuming several roles in administration, moving to the Fort Osage School District in 2005. “We talked about that as much as anything.”

For Skylar Thompson, 24, he’s embracing his role as the insurance QB, but also has a longterm goal.

“Any quarterback in this league would tell you their goal is to be a starter,” Thompson told the Miami Herald. “Obviously, that’s my goal. If not, I don’t know what they’re doing this for. That’s not how I’m wired. I’m not going to shortchange myself and where I want to get to someday.

“Right now, I still have room to improve. But I understand what my role is right now. Tua is our starter, our captain. My job is to support him and help him any way I can.”

Thompson will be the backup Sunday when Miami (3-1) plays at the New York Jets at noon in an AFC East battle.

First-year Miami coach Mike McDaniel told the Miami Herald, “Guys have a lot of confidence in our whole quarterback room, really. It’s one of the strengths of our football team. Tua, Teddy and Skylar have performed in a great working group and our guys believe in all three of them.

“Skylar has been what you guys know Skylar to be. He’s just working constantly and when he’s on the field, he’ll make some plays. He’s in a great spot, too. I feel very comfortable to have those two guys.”

For proud father Brad Thompson, his family and friends -- of which there are numerous still living in Northeast Missouri -- they’ll be gathered around the TV on Sundays watching the Miami Dolphins play.

And maybe, just maybe, one of these days, Skylar Thompson just might find himself thrust into the role as the leading man.

