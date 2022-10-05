Student art pieces on display at Hannibal City Hall

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Artwork from four eighth-graders are on display at Hannibal City Hall.

The “Arts @ City Hall” exhibit can be viewed in the customer service area of the collector’s office.

The artwork was submitted to the Young Masters exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council, where it has been displayed since April of this year.

Now, four select students will have their work displayed at city hall until the fifth-graders work is up for display in February of next year.

Executive Director of the Hannibal Arts Council, Michael Gaines, said it’s important to showcase student work at a city-wide level to encourage creativity.

“We especially like to showcase students because it just gives them an extra, I don’t know, an extra boost and to showcase kids that are doing things creatively, maybe they do sports maybe they do other things, but we want to spotlight the creatives,” said Gaines.

Gaines said students are able to participate in the young masters program through Hannibal Public and Private Schools.

He said kids 13-years-old and older can reach out to the Hannibal Arts Council for information on how to have their work displayed at the council’s regular gallery.

