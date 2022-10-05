Talking Two Cold Fronts

The forecast for the Tri-States this week is a tale of two fronts. The first weak cold front will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. This front will not impact temperatures much, with highs actually climbing above average into the mid to upper 70′s. The main impact from the first cold front will be increased cloud cover and the potential for an isolated shower or two, especially later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread as there is plenty of dry air for the rain to move through before making it to the ground.

Thursday is shaping up to be another warm October day with more sunshine and highs still in the mid to upper 70′s. The second cold front moves through Thursday night, bringing a starker wind shift and cooler weather. Highs on Friday will struggle to climb out of the 50′s, with widespread frost potential as temps dip into the 30′s Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.