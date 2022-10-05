Talking Two Cold Fronts

A weak cold front will provide clouds and sprinkles on Wednesday while a strong cold front...
A weak cold front will provide clouds and sprinkles on Wednesday while a strong cold front looms to the North.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The forecast for the Tri-States this week is a tale of two fronts. The first weak cold front will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. This front will not impact temperatures much, with highs actually climbing above average into the mid to upper 70′s. The main impact from the first cold front will be increased cloud cover and the potential for an isolated shower or two, especially later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread as there is plenty of dry air for the rain to move through before making it to the ground.

Thursday is shaping up to be another warm October day with more sunshine and highs still in the mid to upper 70′s. The second cold front moves through Thursday night, bringing a starker wind shift and cooler weather. Highs on Friday will struggle to climb out of the 50′s, with widespread frost potential as temps dip into the 30′s Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
Sirens generic
Quincy police investigate shot fired incident

Latest News

WEATHER ALERT - POSSIBLE WIDESPREAD FROST
WEATHER ALERT -WIDESPREAD FROST LOOKS LIKELY
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
A high pressure system over the Great Lakes will impact our forecast for one more day.
High pressure to impact our forecast for one more day