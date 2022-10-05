Voter Information: 2022 General Election

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Oct. 5, 2022
General Election

The General Election date is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

Illinois

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register for the election in Illinois?

In Illinois, you must be 18 on or before the date of the General Election, a US Citizen, and an Illinois resident.

You can check here if you are unsure if you have already registered. If you need to register, click here to begin registration. Or you can register in person with two forms of ID.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 23, 2022.

Where do I go?

To find a location for voting, click here: Illinois election locator

More information: Illinois State of Elections

Sample Ballots:

Missouri

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote in Missouri?

To register in Missouri, you must be 17 ½ years old, 18 years of age to vote, US Citizen, and a Missouri Resident.

You can check here if you are unsure if you have already registered. To begin registration, click here. There are other options for registration, like mail and in-person.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 12, 2022.

Where do I go to vote?

To find close voting polls, click here.

For more information: Missouri Secretary of State

Sample Ballots:

Iowa

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote in Iowa?

To register in Iowa, you must be a US Citizen, an Iowa resident, and at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

If you need to check if you have already registered to vote, check here. If you need to register, click here. Other voting options are available, such as in person or by mail.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 24, 2022.

Where do I go to vote?

To locate a polling place, click here Iowa voting locator.

For more information: Iowa Secretary of State.

Sample Ballots:

