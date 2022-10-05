WEATHER ALERT - WIDESPREAD FROST EXPECTED

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for the region. We are expecting widespread frost overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a risk that some areas may reach the freezing mark early Saturday morning. There have not been any frost, advisories, or freeze warnings issued by the national weather service at this time. Before we get there, we do expect another day of pretty decent temperatures. However, the wind will kick out of the north Thursday afternoon. You will see a definite cooldown on Friday with daytime high temperatures about 10° cooler Friday than where they will be on Thursday. That cold air sticks around for about 48 hours through the day on Saturday. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be near 60°. Sunday we have a nice rebound with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s. The warm-up continues from there with high temperatures in the low 70s on Monday. There is a shot at some rain believe it or not on Tuesday with scattered showers.

