WGEM Sports: Cardinals Post-Season Start Times Announced Earlier Today By Major League Baseball

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) – The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release this afternoon, announced the start times for its best-of-three National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

First pitch for Game 1 on Friday, October 7, will be at 1:07 PM CT and televised nationally on ABC.

Game 2 on Saturday, October 8, will begin at 7:37 PM CT and televised nationally on ESPN2. A potential winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday, October 9, will start at either 6:07 PM CT, 6:37 PM CT or 7:37 PM CT (depending on how many of the four MLB Wild Card Series have been completed) and televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

All three potential Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series games will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Busch Stadium gates will open 2½ hours before first pitch each game.

---Cardinals News Release

