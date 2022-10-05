WGEM Sports At Six: Quincy Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Reflects Back On Friday’s Setback Against Sterling In Overtime

Blue Devils Now (2-2) In The Western Big 6 Conference
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Shares Thoughts On Friday's Loss At Home In Overtime Against Sterling
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Shares Thoughts On Friday's Loss At Home In Overtime Against Sterling
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Losing is certainly always disappointing. When you fall to defeat 34-28 against a state-ranked conference rival, at home, in overtime, well that adds an extra sting that Quincy High’s football team is dealing with this week. Blue Devils head coach Rick Little understands that all too well. He also understands that (4-2) QHS also showed a lot of growth last week in a few critical areas during their disappointing 6-point setback against the Golden Warriors.

Recently, Little took timeout to look back on his squads battle against Sterling. 48 hours after the heated contest, Little discussed the positive points he took away from the Western Big 6 Conference loss at Flinn Memorial Stadium. A loss that left Quincy in 5th place in the conference standings at (2-2).

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

