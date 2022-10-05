WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 4) Quincy Notre Dame Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle Offers Insight On Tonight’s Conference Showdown At “The Pit!”

Southeast Lady Suns Headed To The Gem City To Face The QND Lady Raiders
(22-2) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Set To Host Southeastern Tonight At The Pit
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A highly anticipated IHSA volleyball match will be on tap this evening on the Quincy Notre Dame campus at 10th & Jackson. That’s where the (22-2) Lady Raiders will play host to the (17-4) Lady Suns Of Southeastern. The two teams are riding high on two game winning streaks heading into tonight’s West Central Conference North Division contest.

The two conference foes are scheduled to hit the court at 6:30 p.m. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QND head coach Courtney Kvitle before the start of this evening’s match and she offered some insight on facing the highly respected Lady Suns.

