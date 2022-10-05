WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 3) Clarence Cannon Conference Cross Country Championships In The Spotlight In Clark County
Tri-State Runners Compete In Kahoka
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Clarence Cannon Conference Cross Country Championships
Twin Peaks Golf Course
Kahoka, Missouri
Monday, October 3, 2022
High School Girls
1. Jozelynn Bostick (Centralia) 19:40.2
2. Sam Sharp (Brookfield) 20:09.0
3. Lindsay Burdin (Macon) 20:36.4
4. Shelby Lewis (Centralia) 21:14.0
5. Brooklyn Anderson (Macon) 21:28.5
6. Annie Robinson (Centralia) 21:44.1
7. Alyssa Noland (Palmyra) 21:49.2
8. Kenedee Moss (Centralia) 22:00.9
9. Audri Youngblood (Monroe City) 22:20.2
10. Cady St. Clair (Clark County) 22:23.4
12. Kaycie Stahl (Highland) 22:35.3
13. Trinity Little (Clark County) 22:39.3
14. Maiya Reece (Palmyra) 22:40.9
16. Meghan Hays (Monroe City) 23:16.4
18. Ella Hays (Monroe City) 23:35.9
19. Grace Foss (Monroe City) 23:58.9
21. Avery Fuller (Monroe City)
High School Boys
1. Noah Wilt (South Shelby) 17:02.7
