WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 3) Clarence Cannon Conference Cross Country Championships In The Spotlight In Clark County

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Clarence Cannon Conference Cross Country Championships

Twin Peaks Golf Course

Kahoka, Missouri

Monday, October 3, 2022

High School Girls

1. Jozelynn Bostick (Centralia) 19:40.2

2. Sam Sharp (Brookfield) 20:09.0

3. Lindsay Burdin (Macon) 20:36.4

4. Shelby Lewis (Centralia) 21:14.0

5. Brooklyn Anderson (Macon) 21:28.5

6. Annie Robinson (Centralia) 21:44.1

7. Alyssa Noland (Palmyra) 21:49.2

8. Kenedee Moss (Centralia) 22:00.9

9. Audri Youngblood (Monroe City) 22:20.2

10. Cady St. Clair (Clark County) 22:23.4

12. Kaycie Stahl (Highland) 22:35.3

13. Trinity Little (Clark County) 22:39.3

14. Maiya Reece (Palmyra) 22:40.9

16. Meghan Hays (Monroe City) 23:16.4

18. Ella Hays (Monroe City) 23:35.9

19. Grace Foss (Monroe City) 23:58.9

21. Avery Fuller (Monroe City)

High School Boys

1. Noah Wilt (South Shelby) 17:02.7

