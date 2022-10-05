WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 4) Southeastern Lady Suns Venture To ‘The Pit” To Take On The Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame In A Big Conference Volleyball Showdown While The Brown County Lady Hornets Play Host to Greenfield/Northwestern In Mount Sterling

IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball/Soccer/Softball Scoreboard For Tuesday
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Improves To (18-1) On The Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Southeastern 0

QND Lady Raiders 2

QND Wins By The Scores Of 25-13, 25-15

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton (18 assists)

Emma Hoing (6 Kills)

Abbey Schreacke (6 Kills)

SE Leaders:

Kills: Abbey McMillen 6

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 8

Digs: Savannah Ramsey 7

IHSA Volleyball

West Hancock 2

Liberty 1

West Hancock Wins by the Scores Of 25-20, 21-25, 25-11

WH: Jordyn Climer (8 kills)

West Hancock Now (11-7) On The Season

Greenfield-NW 0

Brown County 2

BC Lady Hornets win by the scores of: 25-18, 25-17

BC Leaders: Klare Flynn (9 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace),

Ashlee Markert (9 kills, 9 digs, 1 block)

Katey Flynn (8 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces)

Cyrah Dunlap had 26 assists

Brooke Garthaus (3 kills)

Western Big 6 Conference

Galesburg 2

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 0

IHSA Volleyball

Illini West 2

Bushnell-Prairie City 0

Illini West Wins: 25-6, 25-15

IW Leaders:

Kills-

Reagan Reed with 13, Josie Bryan with 9

Assists-

Josie Bryan with 16, Reagan Reed with 9

Digs-

Kaelyn Ferrill with 8, Madalyn Boyer and Reagan Reed with 5

Service Points-

Madalyn Boyer with 11 and 2 aces, Abi White with 5 and 2 aces.

(19-5) Lady Chargers will face Triopia (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.

Beardstown 0

Camp Point Central 2

Central Wins By The Scores Of: 25-12, 25-5

CPC Leaders:

Soph Lauren Miller 13 kills 1 block3 digs 13 service pts

Soph karly Peters- 21 assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks 2 aces

Sr Tori fessler- 4 blocks 3 kills 1 Ace

Next Game: (13-3) Camp Pt. Central Will Travel To Unity On Thursday

Havana 0

Macomb 2

MHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-17, 25-23

IHSA Soccer

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 3

Geneseo Maple Leafs 2

QHS: Carter Venvertloh (2 Goals)

QHS Locks Up A Share Of The 2022 WB6 Conference Championship

MSHSAA Soccer

Kirksville 1

Hannibal 4

NJCAA

Soccer (Women)

Metropolitan CC 3

JWCC Lady Blazers 0

John Wood Now (1-13) On The Season

Next Game: JWCC vs. Parkland (Saturday On The Road)

NJCAA

Soccer

Metropolitan CC 2

John Wood 3

JWCC: Jackson Richmiller (1 Goal)

MSHSAA Softball

Noth Shelby 15

Scotland County 2 (Final/5 Innings)

Schuyler County 5

Westran 2

Marceline 9

Knox County 3

Clark County 0

Macon 5

North Callaway 11

Mark Twain 1

Louisiana 5

Community 7

Clopton 0

Bowling Green 1

BG Lady Cats Now (17-8)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

