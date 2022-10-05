WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 4) Southeastern Lady Suns Venture To ‘The Pit” To Take On The Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame In A Big Conference Volleyball Showdown While The Brown County Lady Hornets Play Host to Greenfield/Northwestern In Mount Sterling
IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball/Soccer/Softball Scoreboard For Tuesday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Southeastern 0
QND Lady Raiders 2
QND Wins By The Scores Of 25-13, 25-15
QND Leaders:
Annie Eaton (18 assists)
Emma Hoing (6 Kills)
Abbey Schreacke (6 Kills)
SE Leaders:
Kills: Abbey McMillen 6
Assists: Abigail Shaffer 8
Digs: Savannah Ramsey 7
IHSA Volleyball
West Hancock 2
Liberty 1
West Hancock Wins by the Scores Of 25-20, 21-25, 25-11
WH: Jordyn Climer (8 kills)
West Hancock Now (11-7) On The Season
Greenfield-NW 0
Brown County 2
BC Lady Hornets win by the scores of: 25-18, 25-17
BC Leaders: Klare Flynn (9 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace),
Ashlee Markert (9 kills, 9 digs, 1 block)
Katey Flynn (8 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces)
Cyrah Dunlap had 26 assists
Brooke Garthaus (3 kills)
Western Big 6 Conference
Galesburg 2
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 0
IHSA Volleyball
Illini West 2
Bushnell-Prairie City 0
Illini West Wins: 25-6, 25-15
IW Leaders:
Kills-
Reagan Reed with 13, Josie Bryan with 9
Assists-
Josie Bryan with 16, Reagan Reed with 9
Digs-
Kaelyn Ferrill with 8, Madalyn Boyer and Reagan Reed with 5
Service Points-
Madalyn Boyer with 11 and 2 aces, Abi White with 5 and 2 aces.
(19-5) Lady Chargers will face Triopia (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.
Beardstown 0
Camp Point Central 2
Central Wins By The Scores Of: 25-12, 25-5
CPC Leaders:
Soph Lauren Miller 13 kills 1 block3 digs 13 service pts
Soph karly Peters- 21 assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks 2 aces
Sr Tori fessler- 4 blocks 3 kills 1 Ace
Next Game: (13-3) Camp Pt. Central Will Travel To Unity On Thursday
Havana 0
Macomb 2
MHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-17, 25-23
IHSA Soccer
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 3
Geneseo Maple Leafs 2
QHS: Carter Venvertloh (2 Goals)
QHS Locks Up A Share Of The 2022 WB6 Conference Championship
MSHSAA Soccer
Kirksville 1
Hannibal 4
NJCAA
Soccer (Women)
Metropolitan CC 3
JWCC Lady Blazers 0
John Wood Now (1-13) On The Season
Next Game: JWCC vs. Parkland (Saturday On The Road)
NJCAA
Soccer
Metropolitan CC 2
John Wood 3
JWCC: Jackson Richmiller (1 Goal)
MSHSAA Softball
Noth Shelby 15
Scotland County 2 (Final/5 Innings)
Schuyler County 5
Westran 2
Marceline 9
Knox County 3
Clark County 0
Macon 5
North Callaway 11
Mark Twain 1
Louisiana 5
Community 7
Clopton 0
Bowling Green 1
BG Lady Cats Now (17-8)
