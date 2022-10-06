2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun

PALMYRA (WGEM) - A man and woman were taken into custody on Tuesday after Palmyra Police and the East Central Narcotics Task Force searched at a home in Palmyra and uncovered stolen items along with methamphetamine and a handgun, according to the Palmyra Chief of Police.

On Thursday, Chief Eddie Bogue reported Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, had been placed on a 24-hour hold Tuesday in the Marion County Jail.

Bouge stated Bueno was released Wednesday pending charges being filed by the Marion County Prosecutor and Bennett was released to the Clark County Missouri Sheriff’s Department on a warrant. Bouge said Bennett also has charges pending from the Palmyra Police investigation.

Bouge added Bennett also has several warrants out of Adams County, Illinois.

According to Bouge, the Division of Family Services was also called for two minor children who were in the house. The children were released to a family friend pending a DFS investigation.

Police reported that the stolen items were linked to burglaries in Palmyra and Quincy.

