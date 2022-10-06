Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 6th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Agnes Robb

Waldo Welsh

Craig Surprenant

Ron Mast

Tucker Drebes

Andi Schmidt

Steve Forrest

Paula Buckert

Nancy Benz

Maurice Stoner

Lester Bub Rush

Jared Sly

Jennifer Bowman

Brandon Schwerer

Beau Turgeon

Wyatt Mater Jones

Julie Haskell

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Jayme Zanger

Randy & Lizzie Broughton

Lee & Mindy Pryor

Greg & Cindy Hancock

Kipp & Kathy Randolph

Ed & Mary Bourell

Rodney & Janet Cox

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.