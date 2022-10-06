Coats for Kids kicks off in Tri-State area

Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Winters in the Tri-States can be too cold for children in need of warm clothing.

Farm an Home Supply is starting the Altrusa Coats for Kids donation campaign today.

Coats for Kids is an annual campaign to collect coats and cold wear gear for needy families and especially children in the Tri-States.

During the month of October, you can donate coats, scarves, hats and gloves of all sizes in the bins at Farm and Home Supply stores located in Quincy, Macomb, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, and Pittsfield.

All donations from the Farm and Home Supply stores will stay local.

For those in Quincy there will be a pickup down town on Oct. 29.

“They can come to the Masonic Temple in downtown Quincy on Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and just show up with their children, and we’ll give them a coat, hats, gloves and scarves,” Altrusa Coats for Kids Chair, Laura Keck said.

Donations run through the last week of October and adult sized winter wear will also be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
IL 336 Crash
2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
Kirlin’s building ends vacancy stretch with Codex Books relocation
On Tuesday evening, the League of Women Voters of McDonough County hosted a candidate forum at...
DECISION 2022: McDonough County voters to decide between Petitgout, Clark for sheriff
Quincy man remembers Loretta Lynn
Quincy man remembers Loretta Lynn