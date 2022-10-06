Coats for Kids kicks off in Tri-State area

QUINCY (WGEM) - Winters in the Tri-States can be too cold for children in need of warm clothing.

Farm an Home Supply is starting the Altrusa Coats for Kids donation campaign today.

Coats for Kids is an annual campaign to collect coats and cold wear gear for needy families and especially children in the Tri-States.

During the month of October, you can donate coats, scarves, hats and gloves of all sizes in the bins at Farm and Home Supply stores located in Quincy, Macomb, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, and Pittsfield.

All donations from the Farm and Home Supply stores will stay local.

For those in Quincy there will be a pickup down town on Oct. 29.

“They can come to the Masonic Temple in downtown Quincy on Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and just show up with their children, and we’ll give them a coat, hats, gloves and scarves,” Altrusa Coats for Kids Chair, Laura Keck said.

Donations run through the last week of October and adult sized winter wear will also be accepted.

