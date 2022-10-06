Project Community Connect seeks to connect those struggling to resources

QUINCY (WGEM) - A resource fair is coming to Hannibal to help connect people to services and help they need.

The sixth annual Project Community Connect event is put on by Project Community Connect Marion & Ralls and features vendors that can give people access to mental health programs, dental care, youth programs, job help and more.

North East Community Action Corporation spokesman Brent Engel said the event the event is needed as they’re seeing more people are reaching out for help amidst rising prices.

“We recently had a 94 year old woman come to us. She grew up during the Depression of course. She says she’s never seen things as bad in her life as they have gotten to be and she was one of those people who was very proud and it was difficult to see someone in that situation,” Engel said.

He said NECAC will he handing out free bags of toiletries.

FACT or Families and Children Together is another organization that will be at the event. Community Health worker Daron Caswell said they will be there to help people navigate their way through healthcare services.

He said it can be a complicated process that not a lot a people understand and can go beyond what we normally think of healthcare.

“Your healthcare could even be related to do you have housing that’s safe? Do you feel safe? If you are under stress of course we know stress can affect our health so it goes deeper than just, ‘I have a cold I need to go to the doctor,’ it could be that person needs to get into a better housing situation so they are not as stressed about living.”

He said groups will also be offering free haircuts, clothes for job applications, vaccines, health screenings and more.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal. All are invite to attend.

