Public use computers available again at Quincy Public Library after city cyber attack

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library announced Thursday that public-use computers are available again following the city cyber attack on May 9.

The faxing, printing and scanning options have also returned for public use.

A public copier that has faxing capabilities is available in the Library lobby, as well as a printing machine available in the Reference Department.

The Document Station near QPL’s ‘Ask Here’ desk provides a convenient way to scan, save or send documents.

For more information on library programs and services visit quincylibrary.org.

If you require special assistance for programming or acquiring materials, please call 217-223-1309.

