Red Cross Volunteer Bootcamp to be hosted in Quincy

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone.

The Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter is hosting accelerated training sessions for existing and new volunteers to ensure our mission delivery and ensure those affected get the help they need.

Red Cross is looking for volunteers to respond to local disasters such as home fires or potentially deploy to assist in person in the affected areas. Virtual support opportunities also are available.

Red Cross has a Bootcamp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Red Cross Chapter Office. The address is 3000 N 23rd St., Quincy, IL.

You can sign up for the Quincy Bootcamp here.

