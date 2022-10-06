Runway construction and solar panel installation moving along at Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction at the Quincy Regional Airport is on track. Crews are currently in the process of fixing a runway and installing solar panels.

Airport Director Chuck Miller said all of the poles are in place for a solar project and that crews put up their first panel Wednesday morning.

Miller said crews have started working on the frames to mount the panels and expects the installation process will move along quickly.

City officials said it will save the airport about $2.5 million, mainly in terminal energy savings, over the next 10 years.

Miller said crews are also working to fix a divot in runway 4/22 that prevented pilots on one end of the runway from seeing pilots on the other end of the runway.

“Nov. 15, we’re looking at having both our of our two remaining runways open and so far I’ve been very pleased with the job that contractor’s doing,” Miller said.

He said phase three of the runway project will start next summer and phase four will start in the summer of 2024.

Wednesday night, the Quincy Aeronautics Committee also discussed ideas to get more people out to the airport.

“Because we’ve got a lot of empty and usable space here that people can use for big projects,” Miller said.

He proposed allowing the space to be used for military flight training and discounting military personnel’s meals at the café at the airport.

“They’ve got really good food at a pretty good price,” Miller said. “Plus no agreement, you get to see the airplanes taxing around and taking off and that’s kind of fun and different.”

Another committee member mentioned hosting airplane shows similar to car and tractor shows.

RELATED

New Quincy Regional Airport Director, travelers express what they’d like to see change

Quincy Regional Airport to get nearly $6 million for repairs, upgrades

Quincy City Council approves two engineering contracts for Quincy Regional Airport

More money approved for Quincy Regional Airport projects

Fourth phase of Quincy Regional Airport project moves forward

Travelers express importance of $5.2 million investment into Quincy Regional Airport

Solar project to come to Quincy Regional Airport

City of Quincy loans airport $1.2M for solar energy

Quincy Regional Airport receives solar energy loan

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.