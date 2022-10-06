Second Cold Front will Make a Difference

The first of two cold fronts moved through Wednesday afternoon bringing a few isolated showers to the region. A secondary cold front will move through Thursday evening and will bring a noticeable change.

Before the front moves in, Thursday will feature more sunshine versus the day prior, with temperatures once again climbing into the mid 70′s for daytime highs. The front will swing through during the late afternoon and evening hours. A stray shower is not impossible, but chances for precipitation are even lower with this front compared to Wednesdays. As the front moves through, cloud cover will begin to increase a bit, and winds will pick up out of the North gusting to 20mph.

Temps will drop back into the 40′s overnight, and the cool North/Northwesterly winds will continue on Friday, keeping high temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Overnight Friday night, clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30′s with a widespread frost likely across the Tri-States.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.