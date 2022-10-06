United Way Day of Caring volunteers help Hannibal sober living facility expansion

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - It was a day full of hard work at the Harvest House. Volunteers came to the sober living facility in Hannibal and hung up dry-wall, installed doors and cleaned the outside of the building.

Today was the United Way Day of Caring.

“Through that we are able to help work on our sanctuary project where we are building extended stay apartments for our sober living facility,” said Director of Harvest Outreach Ministries James Bridges.

Bridges said they are working to extend their living quarters so seven more men have the chance to live a sober life.

“I got three applications today,” Bridges said. “Throughout the week I get constant applications and to be able to find rooms and beds for all of them is just a daunting, really difficult task.”

Patrick Allen came to the Harvest House only five days ago.

“It’s been helping me integrate back into the community and get back on my feet and give me the proper support I need to be a successful member in society,” Allen said.

He spent today working alongside volunteers.

“It feels pretty good,” Allen said. “It lets me know that the community actually does care, you know, that they are able to step up.”

Bridges said they have been working on the expansion for years, but lack of volunteers and money made it difficult.

United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron said she is glad the event was able to give them a helping hand.

“Coming in here, hanging drywall, doing some mudding, hanging doors, that’s changing lives,” Damron said.

Employees from Ralls County Electric Cooperative, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Northeast Power volunteered at the house today.

Bridges said he wants to finish the expansion by the end of this year.

Volunteers also gave their time at these places and organizations:

AVENUES

YMCA of Hannibal

Salvation Army in Hannibal

LOQW in Monroe City

Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center

Douglass Community Services

Hannibal elementary schools

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.