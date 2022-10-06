WEATHER ALERT - Major cool down

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the potential of widespread frost. The frost will develop overnight Friday night through Saturday morning. There is some potential for isolated rural areas to reach the freezing mark early Saturday morning. This is a brief cool down for the region with temperatures then climbing back to the 60-degree mark on Saturday, and in the 70-degree range Sunday. Even with the fairly steep drop in temperatures, we are not expecting any rain showers in the area this weekend. Next week temperatures do warm back to the low to mid-70s and we bring in the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Drought coverage increases (Max Inman)

The new drought monitor is out for the region, and we do see that severe drought is starting to develop on the western fringes of the region. About half of the Tri-States is under moderate drought. The rest of us are under abnormally dry conditions. You can reference the map.

