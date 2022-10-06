WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 5) North Shelby Raiders Riding High At (6-0) On The MSHSAA 8-Man Gridiron

Raiders Gearing Up To Face St. Paul Lutheran On Football Friday Night In Shelbyville
North Shelby Football In Ultimate Test
North Shelby Football In Ultimate Test(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - So far this season on the MSHSAA 8-Man gridiron, the (6-0) North Shelby Raiders simply haven’t missed a beat. This week NSHS will face another challenge on their home turf as they take on (5-1) St. Paul Lutheran. This is the same Saints football program that the Raiders faced in the post-season in 2021 and posted a big 60-12 victory over in Shelbyville. The Raiders are now (3-0) this season playing in Shelbyville in front of their supportive home fans. Last week playing in Shelbyville, the Raiders rolled to a very impressive 78-12 victory over Keytesville.

The Saints enter Friday’s thriller riding high on a 5-game winning streak, but it’s doubtful if they’ve run across an offensive unit this season that has the “quick strike” capabilities of the Raiders. We’ll check in with two of North Shelby’s standouts on the prep gridiron (QB JD Rich And Lineman Riley Greening) and get their thoughts on the Raiders upcoming battle against the Saints.

