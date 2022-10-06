WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 5) Quincy Blue Devils Preparing To Hit The Road On “Football Friday Night” In The Western Big 6 Conference

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Blue Devils of Quincy High are now at a very critical point of their football season. After last Friday’s disappointing 34-28 overtime loss against Sterling at Flinn Memorial Stadium, QHS will now prepare to face the Maple Leafs of Geneseo on Friday. Facing GHS, on their home field, will be a true test of wills for the “Blue and White” as both squads enter this Western Big 6 match-up with identical (4-2) overall records. Quincy is (2-2) in the WB6 while GHS is now (3-1). Locking up a third victory this week would certainly go a long way in helping QHS keep their conference championship dreams alive for at least another week.

The question is, after such a tough lose at home on Friday against a ranked team, will the Blue Devils be able to bounce back mentally? Can this young team turn the page and totally focus on facing the Maple Leafs? That’s a question to ponder while also considering that the Maple Leafs posted a 44-0 win last week against Alleman. We’ll check in with QHS senior wide out Greg Quince and junior lineman Chris Flachs and get their take on the challenge ahead for the Blue Devils.

