WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 4) West Central Conference Cross Country Runners Were In The Spotlight In Rushville, Illinois

High School Runners Take Over Scripps Park In Rushville, Illinois
Illinois High School Association
Illinois High School Association(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Some of the premier high school cross country runners from the “Land of Lincoln” were in action earlier today at Scripps Park in Rushville, Illinois. That was the site of the 2022 West Central Conference Cross Country Meet. Runners representing various prep athletic programs from across the region were in the spotlight.

For the Chargers of Illini West in Carthage, Illinois, Emma Whitaker finished fifth in the girls race with a time of 22:30. Emma earned all-conference honors based on her performance. Quincy Notre Dame’s Abigail Genenbacher finished in first place with a time of 21:18.45. Raider teammate Meghan Spears finished in second place followed by Makala Patton and Natalie Farah (all from QND).

On the boys side for Illini West, Chase Mudd finished 10th with a personal best of 19:08. West Hancock standout parker Quinlan finished in first place with a time of 16:39.34. Liberty’s Lane Obert finished in second place. QND’s Joseph Warning finished in third place with a time of (17:12.96). West Hancock’s Quentin Althar finished fourth followed by QND’s Logan Sutton and Liberty’s Devon Funk.

West Central Conference Cross Country Meet

Girls: QND (WCC Champions)

1. Abigail Genenbacher (QND) 21:18.45

2. Meghan Spears (QND) 21:59.81

3. Makayla Patton (QND) 22:01.85

4. Natalie Farah (QND) 22:22.04

5. Emma Whitaker (Illini West) 22:30.19

6. Addison Koch (QND) 22:35.97

7. Mya Coval (QND) 22:37.82

8. Aidyn Koch (QND) 22:53.50

9. Lauryn Peters (QND) 24:09.28

10. Ari Waters (QND) 24:51.65

Boys: QND (WCC Champions)

1. Parker Quinlan (West Hancock) 16:39.34

2. Lane Obert (Liberty) 16:57.10

3. Joseph Warning (QND) 17:12.96

4. Quentin Althar (West Hancock) 17:45.45

5. Logan Sutton (QND) 17:46.75

6. Devon Funk (Liberty) 18:11.36

7. Myles Ackman (Rushville-Industry) 18:31.10

8. Dylan Koch (Rushville-Industry) 18:44.26

9. Tristan Pitts (QND) 19:04.25

10. Chase Mudd (Illini West) 19:08.76

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

