WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 5) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces The Lady Bombers Of Macomb At “The Pit”

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Macomb Lady Bombers 2

Quincy Note Dame 1

MHS Improves To (19-1) On The Season

QND Slides To (24-3) On The Season

IHSA Volleyball

Illini West 2

Triopia 1

IW Lady Chargers Win By The Scores Of: 22-25, 25-16, 25-10

West Prairie 0

Southeastern 2

(17-5) Southeastern wins by the scores of: 25-16, 25-13

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 9 / Abbey McMillen 6

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 17 / Amanda Stephens 6

Digs: Summer Ramsey 6

Blocks: Amanda Stephens 5

College Volleyball (Women)

Illinois College (JV) 2

John Wood 3

JWCC Wins By The Scores Of: 20-25, 25-27, 25-23, 26-24, 15-9

MSHSAA Softball

North Shelby 0

Macon 4

Louisiana 17

Mark Twain 7

MTHS Now (6-17) On The Season

LHS Lady Bulldogs Improve To (12-11)

Palmyra 2

Troy-Buchanan 9

PHS Lady Panthers Now (10-14)

