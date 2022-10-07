DECISION 2022: Swanson, Demink on the ballot for Illinois House District 71

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County voters will decide between Daniel Swanson (R) and Christopher Demink (D) for Illinois House District 71 state representative.

Swanson enters the Nov. 8 election as the current state representative for District 74. After redistricting, Swanson now has a shot to reach a new crowd in McDonough County.

Swanson has been in office since 2017.

Currently a retired electrician, Demink is looking to extend past his 30 years of experience in local politics. Demink ran unopposed in the June 28 primary election. Demink most recently served as a precinct committeeman in Mercer County.

Both candidates enter the final month of campaigning with concerns of jobs and law enforcement. Specifically, the SAFE-T Act, or the end of cash bail in Illinois.

Each candidate comes from opposite ends of the field on the law that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

“They’ve got thousands of people in jail because they can’t afford to bail out,” Demink said. “You have to remember this is all up to the discretion of a judge, and if you have a hardened criminal, the judge isn’t going to let him out.”

Swanson with a completely different take.

“There needs to be a cooling off period, there needs to be bail to hold them in prison or jail, so that there’s an opportunity to correct a situation,” Swanson said.

In relation to jobs, both candidates have differentiating views on staffing shortages.

“Give a reason for a retiree to come out of retirement and drive,” Demink said in regard to the bus driver shortage.

Demink said incentivizing employees with better pay, health benefits and other privileges could help.

“One size doesn’t fit all,” Demink said. “Maybe privileges at the football games, a free lunch now and then or something like that.”

Swanson said making CDL testing more accessible could attract more applicants.

“The word is getting out, people are seeing the signs, but they’re just not getting the opportunity to take a test,” Swanson said.

Swanson also noted that it’s still important to maintain certain guidelines upon hiring.

“It’s the first person our kids see when they get on the bus, so it needs to be a person that cares and a person with a safe driving record,” Swanson said.

House District 71 reaches as far south to McDonough County and as far north to Rock Island.

Autoplay Caption

Related Links:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.