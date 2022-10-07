Deer collisions on the rise this time of year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Law enforcement are warning drivers to be careful when they’re out on the roads and pay extra attention to deer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said deer caused more than 4,000 collisions across the state last year.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said deer are more active at this time of the year, known as the rut, which lasts from October through November.

“The deer start their breeding season so they are moving a lot,” he said. “Plus they are getting pushed out of the fields by the farmers when they are harvesting their crops, that tends to make deer move a little bit more. Typically the time of day you see the deer move most is usually early morning and at dusk,” Bogue said.

Bogue said they usually they respond to half a dozen incidents a year and they see more reports in October.

He said if you see a deer, slow down because usually if there’s one there’s three more following behind them. If a deer jumps out in front of you, Bogue said you should slow down as much as you can and don’t swerve to avoid it. He said you are wearing your seat belt and have working airbags, it’s actually safer to hit the deer than try to avoid it and hit something else.

Local autobody shops also warn drivers to be cautious, as it can be expensive and time consuming to bring a car in for repairs.

Those at Bud’s Paint and Autobody Shop Inc. in Palmyra, Missouri said around this time of year they will have multiple car come in everyday needing repairs from a crash with a deer. General manager Chad Englehardt says they’ve had as many as 10 in one day.

He said car-on deer collision damage can vary depending on how fast you are going and the type of car you drive, but it can be very costly for someone needing repairs.

“I have seen some that are only $1,000 dollars, they just need a bumper or something like that and we have done repairs that you know, are getting up to $20,000,” Englehardt said. “But I mean, honestly what’s probably the average now on a normal deer hit, probably between, you know, $7,000 or $10,000 range, especially if they are hit at highway speed.”

Englehardt incidents cost both money and your time. Due to the uptick in clients and supply chain problems delaying delivery of certain parts, he says it can take up to a month for them to finish some jobs.

Bogue said if you hit a deer, make sure to call the local police department in the area so they can file a crash report.

