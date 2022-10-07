Highland Jr. High student publishes book

LEWIS COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - The Lewis County C-1 school district held a book reveal Friday for 7th-grade Quinton Miller.

Miller recently became a published author after entering a writing competition hosted at the school by the ReadyAimWrite publishing company.

Miller entered his book, Isle of Music, last fall.

Isle of Music cover (Lewis County C-1 Schools)

Out of 350 other students, Miller won and was able to get his book published.

“At home, I’d always write, and I’d tried to share it with everyone I could, but it couldn’t go out to everyone, so with my own book and it being exactly how I wanted it just is a dream come true,” said Miller.

Throughout the writing process, Miller said he had help from his teachers and parents.

“All my teachers always helped me during the harder parts of the process, like editing what needed to be changed and then helping me come up with a few ideas,” said Miller.

Miller’s 5th grade ELA teacher, Billie Harshberger, was one of the many people that helped him reach his dream.

Over the summer they would email ideas off to each other to develop his book more.

Harshberger says she’s seen him grow in his writing since he’s been in her 5th-grade class.

“He’s always been a gifted writer. The biggest change from 5th grade to perhaps 7th grade would just be stamina. Being able to take that creative process and see it through with a longer piece,” said Harshberger.

Author Stephen Kozan came to help reveal “Isle of Music” to Miller’s peers.

Miller says he eventually wants to pursue a career in writing, and he has already started writing a sequel to “Isle of Music.”

You can purchase Miller’s book on ReadyAimWrite website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.