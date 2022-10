QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert P. Dailing, 80, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away October 6 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Nedra A. Unmisig, 81, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away October 5 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There no births to report.

