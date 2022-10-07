Hundreds of Marion and Ralls County seek assistance at annual Project Community Connect event

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The annual Project Community Connect event helped hundreds of low-income residents meet their basic needs on Thursday. The event started in 2015, solely as a housing assistance event in Hannibal.

Now it is annually held and has grown exponentially offering many other services from health screenings to haircuts. There were 70 vendors were at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to serve the community.

The event’s planning committee chairperson, Dr. Leandra Bridgeman said with all of these services provided, the goal is to combat homelessness in Marion and Ralls County.

She said the services can help take financial burdens of low income residents who could then put that money toward rent.

“Some people are facing eviction,” Bridgeman said. “So we try to help those people as well. To keep them housed.”

Bridgeman said community donors, professionals offering those free services, and a $7500 grant from the Riedel Foundation are what helped make this year’s event possible.

Christopher Midkif and his significant other Britney Douglas were at the event to get health assistance.

“In 2018, I tested for antibodies so there’s a possibility I might have Hep. C,” Midkif said. “So I connected with a doctor which I’ve never been able to do before.”

Douglas was also able to get assistance with her heart condition.

“The ladies inside were great and connected me,” Douglas said.

Midkif and Douglas have also been using housing assistance service, NECAC, for many years.

The two moved to the area in 2018, homeless as a married couple and ended up splitting due to hardships.

“We lived a life of drugs,” Midkif said. “From the time I was 15 and Douglas’ young age, too.”

The two divorced thinking they wouldn’t get back together, but to this day they are. Both are also getting help in the community with addiction.

“Having a roof over our head was one big obstacle that we needed to conquer,” Midkif said. “And in doing so it gave us room to think.”

Both said they are thankful for the many resources offered in Marion and Ralls County. From there, things got better for the couple. They now lead sober lives and have full time jobs.

While the event is wrapped up for the year, some of the vendors there today provide year-round assistance.

