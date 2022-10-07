Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
Nikolas Bennett (left), Tanya Bueno (right)
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), Sen. Darren Bailey (right)
Illinois gubernatorial debates to air on WGEM-FOX, Channel 10.3
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29

Latest News

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes