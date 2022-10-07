Knox County commissioners want community feedback for a big project

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - Cordelio Power is working with Knox County to install a windmill farm.

“It’s a large project,” said County Commissioner Evan Glasgow. “It’s encompassing a large portion of our county and it’s something that’s going to be visible for everyone. I think it’s very important to get public feedback that way we can address concerns.”

Glasgow said having this windmill farm would give the county significant tax revenues, which can help improve county services.

Over the past few months, Cordelio Power and Knox County Commissioners have been finalizing the development plans.

The next step is to hear from the community.

“I think it’s important to get community feedback, it’s been a part of the process all along,” said Glasgow. “As we’ve worked through these agreements and contracts, we’ve kept it all in open session, we’ve invited the public to them.”

Glasgow said people can write in or email their questions, concerns and opinions to the commissioner’s office.

Commissioners will also hold a final public hearing on Oct. 17, for people in the community to join.

