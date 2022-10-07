Lawmakers push to re-establish Keokuk hospital

QUINCY (WGEM) - Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks are pushing to re-establish Blessing Health Keokuk under the Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) designation.

Grassley and Miller-Meeks sent a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Wednesday asking to ensure that communities, like Keokuk, have the opportunity to establish a REH to maintain essential medical services and contribute to economic growth.

The letter asks Brooks-LaSure to clarify whether or not Blessing Health Keokuk is eligible to become a REH.

“We believe it is critical that CMS implement REH with an understanding of the needs and challenges of rural hospitals to maintain health care access for rural America. Specifically, we request CMS to clarify whether a rural hospital is eligible to become a REH if it met the eligibility requirements on December 27, 2020, but has since closed or has begun the process to close prior to REH’s effective date (January 1, 2023),” the lawmakers wrote.

REH is a designation that enables rural hospitals the option to right-size their health care infrastructure while maintaining essential medical services for their communities.

“There is a strong desire from Keokuk’s community leaders for their hospital to be eligible in the future to become a REH. While the community has not made a final decision on establishing a REH, we would like to know about any federal regulatory barriers for the hospital and community,” the lawmakers continued.

The letter to Brooks-LaSure states that rural hospitals closing is a national trend with over 100 rural hospitals closing in 28 states since 2013.

COVID-19, inflation, and workforce challenges have strained hospital finances.

“The closure of the Keokuk hospital is just one of many hospital closures occurring in rural America and is not the last. The loss to Keokuk and southeast Iowa is, at the very least, diminished health care for the region’s citizens and, at the extreme, the inability to save a life. The city of Keokuk and community leaders are doing all they can to ensure we have access to high-quality health care services in the community. We are exploring every option available with federal, state, and other local leaders, especially a Rural Emergency Hospital. I want to thank Senator Grassley and Representative Miller-Meeks for their advocacy to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine if our community may be eligible for the new Rural Emergency Hospital program,” said Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney.

On Sept. 1, Blessing Health Keokuk announced that they would be closing effectively on Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. due to low demand for inpatient and emergency room care.

In March of 2021, Blessing bought the hospital to improve its performance. The hospital had been in a financial crisis for 10 years.

Blessing Health Keokuk leaders said the level of inpatient and emergency care demand did not support the investment required to operate a hospital of 49-beds and an emergency room around the clock, seven days a week.

The letter invites Brooks-LaSure and CMS to visit a rural Iowa hospital to meet with leaders to better understand the impact they have on rural health care.

