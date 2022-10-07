Macomb man arrested on sex abuse charges

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout.

Sheriff Petitgout reported Friday that 23-year-old Tyrese E. Howard was arrested following an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Petitgout stated that his office was contacted by DCFS on an allegation of sexual abuse that was reported to them. Petitgout stated Howard was interviewed and arrested the same day.

Howard is lodged in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of $100,000.00 bond with 10% to apply.

