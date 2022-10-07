New park trail planned for Flower City Park in Palmyra

Flower city park
Flower city park(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a plan to create a new trail system at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Missouri.

The Hutcherson trail would be around 5,700 feet long and would connect with nature trails in Well Park.

The trails would be ADA accessible and would allow for biking, walking and more.

City Councilman Brock Fahy said the trail would have many benefits for the city.

“It gets our community members out and together more,” Fahy said “Not only just with our own community members, but it attracts people from other areas as well that want to come over and see our park. We have close to 350 acres over here to explore.”.

The parks and recreation department is applying for state funds to pay for the project. They can be awarded up to $250,000.

The construction would happen in two phases, building about half the trail at a time. They plan to have phase one complete by late fall of next year.

