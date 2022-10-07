New Philadelphia one step closer to potentially becoming part of the National Park Service

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - One Tri-State historical landmark might soon be on the national radar if it gets Senate approval.

New Phildelphia, just outside of Barry, is the first town that was founded and registered by an African-American.

The site’s association president, Phil Bradshaw, said so far it’s received approval from the U.S. House Committee, the U.S. House and most recently the U.S. Senate Committee.

He said all that’s left is approval from the U.S. Senate and then it will become part of the national park service.

“It needs to be preserved for future generations,” Bradshaw said. “To see where both African Americans and European Americans worked together in the 1830s before the civil war.”

Bradshaw said the association is cautiously optimistic they will get Senate approval.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.