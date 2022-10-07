Palmyra City Council votes to support new CEO Class

palmyra ceo
palmyra ceo(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA (WGEM) - There’s a push to teach students about owning a business. Thursday night, the Palmyra City Council voted to support the effort.

Council members voted for the city to pay $1,000 a year for three years to support the proposed “CEO” program coming to the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.

That program allows business owners to mentor students, give tours of their businesses and help students start their own businesses.

Entrepreneurship Specialist for the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Maria Kuhns said the class often inspires students to work locally.

“So it’s actually been shown that whenever you spend time letting these students learn about businesses in your community, and all the opportunities there are, you have a better chance of bringing them back someday or keeping them,” Kuhns said.

The class is expected to launch in fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chompz former location at 12th and Jefferson Street
Chompz moves to Quincy Vets’ Home
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Redevelopment near the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway could soon be possible.
New retail center could be coming to corner of 30th and Broadway
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
IL 336 Crash
Victims names released in fatal weekend crash

Latest News

Packing Party QHS
QHS students pack 600 boxes of Christmas gifts for kids in need
Flower city park
New park trail planned for Flower City Park in Palmyra
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
2 arrested in Palmyra after police uncover stolen items, meth, handgun
DECISION 2022: Swanson, Demink on the ballot for Illinois House District 71
DECISION 2022: Swanson, Demink on the ballot for Illinois House District 71