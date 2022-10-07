Palmyra City Council votes to support new CEO Class

PALMYRA (WGEM) - There’s a push to teach students about owning a business. Thursday night, the Palmyra City Council voted to support the effort.

Council members voted for the city to pay $1,000 a year for three years to support the proposed “CEO” program coming to the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.

That program allows business owners to mentor students, give tours of their businesses and help students start their own businesses.

Entrepreneurship Specialist for the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Maria Kuhns said the class often inspires students to work locally.

“So it’s actually been shown that whenever you spend time letting these students learn about businesses in your community, and all the opportunities there are, you have a better chance of bringing them back someday or keeping them,” Kuhns said.

The class is expected to launch in fall of 2023.

