How most recent 20-plus years of Cardinals fandom intertwines with daily life

QUINCY (WGEM) - Being a fan of your favorite sports team often means riding the emotional rail of victories, setbacks and championship seasons.

At the same time, you ride the real-life parallel of daily life with all its joys and disappointments.

Following your favorite team, from offseason player movement to nail biting postseasons, provides a cathartic relief from the doldrums of everyday working life ... until the manager or coach of your favorite team makes a boneheaded strategy decision!

I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals fan since I was 7 years old, first becoming aware of the team during the 1964 World Series when my maternal grandfather taught me St. Louis was “good” and Chicago was “bad.”

Baseball seasons, like life itself, come in segments.

Most of you can probably take a look back at your life and compartmentalize the various stages of your life just like the different eras of your favorite team.

For Cardinals fans, a glorious era came to an end Wednesday when first baseman Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina pulled on the Birds on the Bat uniform for the final time in the regular season. Granted, they have postseason games ahead of them, which means their careers could end for real this weekend or the first weekend of November depending on how things play out.

The two future Hall of Famers, teaming with veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright who has not announced his intentions for 2023, have combined for 11 NL Central Division titles, four NL pennants and two World Series championships (2006 and 2011) as well as numerous awards and records.

So a Cardinals fan since 2001, when Pujols arrived as a rookie left fielder, has pretty much known nothing but success, despite Albert taking that 10-year hiatus to Southern California.

How does that compare to your personal life? Think about what has happened in your life during the past 22 years.

For me:

That’s nearly one-third of my life. I’m 65.

My son Troy, who is 22, has known one year of his life without one of the Big 3, and even then at age 1, I doubt he knew what was going on anyway. He attended Berrian Elementary School, Baldwin Intermediate School, Quincy Junior High School, Quincy Notre Dame High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Quincy University during that time.

I received a pacemaker in 2011.

My father (a Cubs fan) died in 2012. He would have loved the 2016 season.

I was employed, in order, by The Quincy Herald-Whig, Culver-Stockton College, The Herald-Whig again, Quincy Public Schools, The Herald-Whig yet again, Quincy Public Schools again, and now WGEM.

I’ve had five vehicles.

My wife Kelly remains a nauseating supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, even though they are closing in on a quarter century of postseason irrelevance.

That’s a lot of life.

A two-decade run of excellence by two of the greatest players in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals has come to an end with the duo joining The Man, Gibby, Lou, Ozzie and a host of others in the pantheon of Cardinals legends.

We will never see the likes of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina again.

Thank you Albert. Thank you Yadi.

Life goes on. But it will never be the same.

