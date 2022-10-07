QHS students pack 600 boxes of Christmas gifts for kids in need

Packing Party QHS
Packing Party QHS(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local high school students are making a difference by packing Christmas gifts and hygiene items for kids around the world.

Thursday night, the Quincy High School leadership class and community members packed 600 shoe boxes to donate to “Operation Christmas Child.”

That program delivers toys, school supplies and other necessities to children in need.

Senior Grace Shackleton said she was happy to see so many people participating.

“It feels really good to see the whole community come together to support these kids that need the help that we can bring them,” Shackleton said.

Shackleton said they plan to ship the boxes as soon as possible.

