Quincy man indicted on criminal sex assault charges

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported that Aaron Washington, 45 of Quincy had been indicted Thursday on criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse among other charges.

According to Sergeant James Brown, the Quincy Police Department began an investigation in September after receiving information about possible illegal contact between Washington who was a registered sex offender, and a 13-year-old Quincy female.

Brown reported during the investigation, it was learned that Washington had multiple social media sites, vehicles, and other items that he had failed to report on his sex offender registration as required by law.

Brown stated, investigators also learned that Washington was living at an address on North 12th Street, within 500 feet of Iles Elementary.

Washington was interviewed on Sept. 12 and was lodged for multiple counts of failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender residing within 500 feet of a school, unlawful communication with a minor, and other charges.

According to Brown, the investigation included several children being interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, as well as search warrants being executed on Washington’s electronic devices and social media.

Brown stated the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

