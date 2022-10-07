Quincy Notre Dame celebrates with Homecoming parade

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Homecoming Parade took over part of downtown Quincy this Thursday night.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at the corner of Ninth and Hampshire Streets and made its way through downtown and finished on Twelfth and Main Street.

At the parade, several groups such as the marching band, the QND football team, the Homecoming King and Queen and other groups were able to march or put together floats to show just how important the parade is to them.

“It is really good because it makes us bond together as a community and all the students get together and have a lot of fun,” QND Senior Cheerleader Abby Genenbacher said.

After the parade there was a pep rally at the Quincy Notre Dame gymnasium for students to celebrate their school spirit.

