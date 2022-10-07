Quincy police confirm overnight stabbing outside Gen Z nightclub

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say one man was stabbed and another arrested following a fight at a downtown nightclub.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police said a fight involving several patrons broke out inside Gen Z nightclub at 906 Hampshire and then continued outside the bar.

Police said one man was stabbed and taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries that a police report indicated officers did not believe to be serious. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Another man, Evan Moyer, 25, of Quincy, was arrested on a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery in connection with the fight.

